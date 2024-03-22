3,000-plus runners expected in 40th Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The seafront has grown ever busier with runners each evening, major ity of who are making their final preparations for what is set to be another fantastic showcase on the East Sussex coastline.

Organiser are anticipating an incredibly close affair in the men’s race.

Local athlete Ross Skelton of HY Runners makes his Hastings Half Marathon debut. Skelton, the winner of Brighton Half Marathon 2022 and Isle of Wight Marathon 2020, will be racing for the finish line alongside Seyfu Jamaal of London Heathside. Jamaal ran 63:34 at The Big Half 24 and Berlin Marathon 2023 in 2 hours 19 minutes.

Also in the mix will be Marshall Smith of Ashford AC, winner of the Brighton Half Marathon 2024 and Brighton Marathon 2023. This trio of elite runners will be a fantastic spectacle this weekend.

In the women’s race, Grace Baker of Hastings AC is always a threat to the HHM title. Baker ran 2 hours 48 minutes at London Marathon and carries a PB of 79’37” in the Half. There will be fierce competition from Rachel Mulvey of HY Runners, winner of Hastings Half 2022 and a PB of 78’16”.

Other notable runners include Nick Attwood who will be sporting this year’s 1066 race number and attempting a Guinness World Record - the fastest half marathon in chain mail!

Sylvia Huggett, the only lady who has run every Hastings Half Marathon, will running with her extended family, and nine others who have run every Hastings Half Marathon will also take part.

Dave Luck, President of the Lions Club of Hastings said: “Who would have thought that from humble beginnings a long time ago we would now be celebrating 40 years of the Hastings Half Marathon?

"Once again Hastings Lions are delighted to be involved with this fantastic local event, working alongside the Nice Work Team, to bring the community together to mark our 40th Anniversary. We would like to acknowledge, recognise, and thank the hard work of the many people that have been involved with this event for the past 40 years.

“We recognise what an important fundraising event this is for all those taking part on behalf of their own personal charities and admire the dedication and tenacity of all the participants in both the half marathon and the mini-run.

“Hastings Lions Club makes donations throughout the year to many worthy causes both locally, nationally, and internationally and your generosity and support for this event allows us to continue supporting our local community and beyond. Indeed, this event alone has enabled us to raise and donate many thousands of pounds to many worthy causes.

“We could not do this without those who continue to help with this event such as Hastings Borough Council, area marshals, route marshals, scout and youth groups, local businesses and organisations, computer operators and the many other unpaid volunteers, and are sincerely very grateful for the time and dedication that you give us – the word thank you is simply not big enough!

“We would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to all our sponsors, some who have supported us for many years and continue to do so, and a heart- felt welcome to new sponsors this year. Your support for this event is truly appreciated.

“We wish all those participating on the day the very best of luck in achieving your own personal goals and hope that all those watching and supporting the runners on the day enjoy cheering them on with enthusiasm and smiles on their faces. Let’s just hope that the sun shines!”

“The forecast is ever changing, but it looks as though we’re set for a majority dry race with a fresh breeze likely to be the most challenging aspect.”