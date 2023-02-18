31 great photos from Crawley Run Crew’s West Sussex Fun Run League race

Crawley Run Crew hosted an 8kK race in Tilgate Park, Crawley which attracted a field of almost 400 runners.

Race Director Henry Harris said: “A total of 374 runners and 28 juniors took on the Run Your Heart Out 8k and 1k route. It was a slightly drizzly day but thankfully the rain held off. The run is part of the West Sussex Fun Run League which contains 16 clubs.

“By 9:30am volunteering teams arrived after months of planning and preparation. I was standing up in the grandstand seating area, looking over K2 track and smiled to myself... it was incredble and made me feel proud of the volunteers and our run club. At 10:30am the junior runners took to the start line and after a quick briefing from our very own Paula and Adam, they set off for their 1k run around the track and then into Tilgate Park for an out and back course.

"Before I knew it, it was 11am and time for the seniors to line up at the start. After a small technical glitch with the PA system, I had to improvise and try to shout over 400 runners – it was quite the challenge. The starter horn went off and away they went. The first runner to cross the finish was the same person as last year! He came in at 28 minutes and six seconds, a seven-second PB from last year.

"The race committee group and I had immense pleasure in putting this event on for the local community. We have had wonderful feedback from the race. One of our volunteers commented that if a runner crosses the line red-faced and says ‘great course’ that is a win for everyone involved.”

Images from the West Sussex Fun Run League race organised by Crawley Run Crew at the K2 and Tilgate Park Photo: Semeena Khan

