31 more fabulous photos from the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed's first day

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:39 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 07:41 BST
It’s one of the events of the year in Sussex and it’s under way again – and Goodwood’s Festival of Speed is off to a flyer.

Photographer Trevor Staff was at the event on Thursday to capture the action and some awe-inspiring sights as the festival, this year celebrating the future of technology and the future of mobility, began.]

See Trevor’s pictures on this page and the ones linked – or if you are on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page.

Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed continues to bring together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and world debuts.

As part of Goodwood’s ‘commitment to inspire the next generation’, the event’s STEM programme for 11–16-year-olds, will see 1,000 students from 24 schools and colleges visit the Festival of Speed for a specially-curated programme of talks and workshops.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day

1. L Phillps

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day Photo: Trevor Staff

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day

2. L Phillips

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day Photo: Trevor Staff

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day

3. L Phillps

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day Photo: Trevor Staff

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day

4. L Phillps

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 opening day Photo: Trevor Staff

