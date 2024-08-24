Friday night racing and fireworks at GoodwoodFriday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood
31 photos from Friday night's racing and fireworks that kicked off Goodwood's holiday weekend

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Aug 2024, 11:16 BST
Friday night racing and fireworks began Goodwood’s three-day August bank holiday weekend in fine style.

On the track there were wins for Silent Flame, Sea Emily Run, Ziggy’s Phoenix, Crystal Flyer, Kiss and Run and Pride of Nepal.

Off it there was post-racing fireworks, circus entertainers, a fun fair and plenty more to keep racegoers entertained.

See pictures on this page and the ones linked by Clive Bennett – or if you’re on the Observer app just scroll down the single page.

Saturday’s racing at Goodwood – where the going is good to soft, soft in places – after significant rain – is headlined by the Celebration Mile, while Sunday’s includes the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap.

You can pay at the gate to get in both days.

1. Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG

Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

2. Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (25).JPG

Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

3. Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (26).JPG

Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

4. Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (23).JPG

Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

