31 photos from Friday night's racing and fireworks that kicked off Goodwood's holiday weekend

On the track there were wins for Silent Flame, Sea Emily Run, Ziggy’s Phoenix, Crystal Flyer, Kiss and Run and Pride of Nepal.

Off it there was post-racing fireworks, circus entertainers, a fun fair and plenty more to keep racegoers entertained.

See pictures on this page and the ones linked by Clive Bennett – or if you’re on the Observer app just scroll down the single page.

Saturday’s racing at Goodwood – where the going is good to soft, soft in places – after significant rain – is headlined by the Celebration Mile, while Sunday’s includes the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap.

You can pay at the gate to get in both days.

1 . Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG Friday night racing and fireworks at Goodwood Photo: Clive Bennett

