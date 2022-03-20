31 pictures from the triumphant return of the Hastings Half Marathon

In its 38th year, the iconic race attracted thousands of runners and a huge number of people who turned out to cheer them on. The men's race was won by Chichester Runners ace James Baker in 1hr 10min 12sec while Hastings-based HY Runners ace Rachael Mulvey took the women's crown in 1.22.18. In total there were just shy of 2,000 finishers. See a terrific gallery of pictures from the event on this page and the ones linked -the images were taken by Justin Lycett and Frank Copper. See more from the race on this website in the coming days and don't miss special coverage in the Hastings Observer - out on Friday.