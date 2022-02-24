34 pictures from Run Wednesdays' cross-country race at Whitbread Hollow

Run Wednesdays hosted the fifth East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League race at Whitbread Hollow.

The club created a tough new course for their first hosting for the Cross County League, which sees 16 teams competing in six events over the winter.

Run Wednesdays coach and lead Danny Garbett said: “Months of preparation for the club paid off with a hard, hilly route that tested most of the 300 plus runners. Starting and finishing within Whitbread Hollow, the race went up past Beachy Head into a horrendous head wind before returning back into the finish down a rather steep hill. Weather conditions were very challenging for all runners, but most of all for the foot and bike volunteer marshalls.”

Top runners for the RW club in the league include Luke Tomsett and Magdalena Schorner in the Seniors, Richard Gardiner and Samantha Crompton in 40 plus, James Griffiths and Hannah Eddleston in the 45 plus, Phil Wood, Juliet Bradley in the 50 plus, Jonni Andrews and Helen Chatterton in the 55 plus, Colin Burbage in the 60 plus and Mary Austin-Olsen in the 65 plus categories.

Stephen Marshall, volunteer Lead Bike Marshall for the event, said: “The morning had it all – horizontal rain, 40mph chilly winds and a slippery, muddy route. Everyone did an excellent job in competing in and supporting the event.” Special thanks goes to Adam Mansbridge for providing shelter for the marshalls, Hannah Holland and Lorraine Kyriacou for managing the junior event, Susie Casebourne and Tim Cox for organising the registration point and Colin Burbage as Run Wednesdays cross country captain.

