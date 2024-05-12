36 great pictures from a sun-blessed 2024 Bognor Prom 10k

More than 1,500 took part in the testing conditions and large crowds lined the route to cheer them on .

There were more than 1,100 runners from West Sussex and more than 200 from Hampshire. Getting on for half the field was from Bognor, with Chichester, Worthing, Portsmouth and Eastbourne also well represente.

More than 100 different running clubs had athletes involved and the organising club, Tone Zone Runners, had more than 100 members running, and others helping make the day go smoothly.

There were 27 runners aged 70+ including a handful of 80+ – while the youngest ones taking part were 15.

Entrants came from Luxembourg, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside, the Isle of Man and Jersey

See pictures by Neil Cooper on this page and the ones linked – or just scroll down the page if you’re looking at this on the Observer app. If you were running or watching, see if you can spot yourself!

We’ll have more on the race on this site, the Observer and in the Bognor Observer in the coming days.

