37 photos from Worthing Raiders v Esher in National two east

For Raiders this was another hard-earned bonus point which over the final two rounds of fixtures could prove to be absolutely vital. But for two interception tries that Raiders conceded this was a much closer match than the final score indicates.

A real positive to come out of the game was the fact that the pack more than held their own at the scrum and lineout enabling quality possession to be produced throughout the match. Not for the first time this season Raiders made a slow start and gave up points through their own errors. Put these things right and this team are as good as any in the league.

Great support from the near 450 crowd was much appreciated by the players. The MoM title deservedly went to young Ollie Crow for a great all-round performance in the pack.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Full match report to come on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week.

