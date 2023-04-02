37 pictures from Worthing Raiders’ 52-29 win over Westcliff

Worthing Raiders beat Westcliff 52-29 in their latest National two east encounter at Roundstone Lane – but it was a strange match.

The first half was all that one would expect from Raiders, a combination of powerful forward play and fast, elusive back play. The second half saw the home side unable to maintain possession or have any control or direction in their play.

Westcliff never gave up and certainly deserved their bonus point for their second half performance.

On the positive side for Raiders the five points earned keep them in third place in the league with only two games left in the season, Blackheath away and then the final home game against Barnes. That’s a tough end of season against first and second in the league.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and see Colin Coulson’s full match report on this website during the week and in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

1 . Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger