Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east
Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east
Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east

37 pictures from Worthing Raiders’ 52-29 win over Westcliff

Worthing Raiders beat Westcliff 52-29 in their latest National two east encounter at Roundstone Lane – but it was a strange match.

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The first half was all that one would expect from Raiders, a combination of powerful forward play and fast, elusive back play. The second half saw the home side unable to maintain possession or have any control or direction in their play.

Westcliff never gave up and certainly deserved their bonus point for their second half performance.

On the positive side for Raiders the five points earned keep them in third place in the league with only two games left in the season, Blackheath away and then the final home game against Barnes. That’s a tough end of season against first and second in the league.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and see Colin Coulson’s full match report on this website during the week and in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east

1. Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east

2. Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east

3. Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east

4. Worthing Raiders v Westcliff pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Westcliff at Roundstone Lane in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 9