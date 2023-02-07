The magic 30-minute barrier was broken by the winner of the Chicester 10k at Goodwood motor circuit.

Matt Leach of the Bedford and County club – picked out in our preview as a potential winner – broke the tape in a net time of 29min 50sec to the delight of organisers Runbase Events – who had never seen 30 minutes beaten in a race they had staged.

He was a full 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Scott Cousins from the Springfield club, with Brighton Phoenix’s Simon Heath the first Sussex-based runner home, third in 30.34.

The first runner affiliated to a Chichester club to cross the line was 23rd-placed Mike Houston of Inspire Runners, in 32.40.

Cassie Thorp of City of Portsmouth AC was the women’s winner, crossing in 34.37.

There were 670 finishers recorded on a day when conditions very good for running.

Did you take part? You may feature in one of Stephen Goodger’s race pictures – which can be viewed on this page and the ones linked. See coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.

