The popular Chichester 10k and Half Marathon took place in the city on Sunday, October 1. Photographer David Richardson was there to catch the action.The popular Chichester 10k and Half Marathon took place in the city on Sunday, October 1. Photographer David Richardson was there to catch the action.
38 pictures of the Chichester 10k, 10 mile and Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners turned out for the popular Chichester 10k and Half Marathon event today (Sunday, October 1).
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 1st Oct 2023, 16:16 BST

James Baker (1.17.24) was the first man home in the Half Marathon was won by with Jack Swallow (1.26.11) and Matt Jolly (1.26.32) behind in second and third. First woman home was Sharon Walker in 1.31.41, with Rosie Reed (1.33.54) and Lucy Rochford (1.35.34) just behind.

In the 10k, first female was Caroline Whelan (52.12) and first male home was Ben Whitney (52.23).

Joshua Galpin (1.18.25) was first male home in the 10 mile race while Laura Swatton (1.29.53).

Photographer David Richardson was there to catch the action, here is a selection of his pictures.

