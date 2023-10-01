Hundreds of runners turned out for the popular Chichester 10k and Half Marathon event today (Sunday, October 1).
James Baker (1.17.24) was the first man home in the Half Marathon was won by with Jack Swallow (1.26.11) and Matt Jolly (1.26.32) behind in second and third. First woman home was Sharon Walker in 1.31.41, with Rosie Reed (1.33.54) and Lucy Rochford (1.35.34) just behind.
In the 10k, first female was Caroline Whelan (52.12) and first male home was Ben Whitney (52.23).
Joshua Galpin (1.18.25) was first male home in the 10 mile race while Laura Swatton (1.29.53).
Photographer David Richardson was there to catch the action, here is a selection of his pictures.
1. Chichester 10k and Half Marathon
2. Chichester 10k and Half Marathon
3. Chichester 10k and Half Marathon
4. Chichester 10k and Half Marathon
