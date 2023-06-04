41 great photos from a sun-drenched Worthing 10k
The sun shone – and warm temperatures were a test for the field in the Worthing 10k.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST
Ross Skelton from Hastings-based HY Runners won the 10k with a time of 31.32. First female was Cassie Thorp, from City of Portsmouth AC, with a time off 35:47.
Junior mile winner was Jacob Grant with a Time of 5:37.
Eva Gilbert was there to capture the action and you can see her pictures on this page and the ones linked. See a report and picture in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.
Page 1 of 10