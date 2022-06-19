Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

43 photos from Sunday's Eastbourne's international tennis action

It's day two at Devonshire Park and the action is hotting up in the Rothesay International - the last big tennis tournament before the big names head to Wimbledon in a week's time.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 7:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 8:53 pm

Here's Kevin Anderson's take on the opening day of the eight-day extravaganza and here's our day one gallery. On this page and the ones linked check out some of the pictures from day, featuring the likes of Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Yuriko Miyazaki.

1.

Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Photo Sales

2.

Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Photo Sales

3.

Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Photo Sales

4.

Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Photo Sales
WimbledonKevin AndersonKatie Boulter
Next Page
Page 1 of 11