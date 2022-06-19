43 photos from Sunday's Eastbourne's international tennis action

Here's Kevin Anderson's take on the opening day of the eight-day extravaganza and here's our day one gallery. On this page and the ones linked check out some of the pictures from day, featuring the likes of Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Yuriko Miyazaki.
1.
Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA
2.
Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA
3.
Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA
4.
Action on day two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park / Photos by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA