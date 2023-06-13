NationalWorldTV
45 spectacular pictures as Sunbeam fleet celebrate centenary at Itchenor

The largest ever gathering of Sunbeams took part in a regatta celebrating their century of racing at Itchenor Sailing Club.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST

The Sunbeam was designed by celebrated yacht designer Alfred Westmacott in 1922 and is considered by many to be his best design. At just over 8m long they can easily be sailed by a crew of two and there are a number of husband and wife teams who race up to three times a week during the season from Itchenor SC.

The Solent Sunbeams were joined by six boats from the Falmouth Sunbeam Class which resulted in a fleet of 36 boats – which exceeded the previous record turnout by some margin.

See 45 pictures by Chris Hatton in the slideshow in the video player above, and see a full report and some photos in the Chichester Observer – out on Thursday.

Action from day one of the Sunbeam Centenary celebrations one of thr 36 Sunbeams at Itchenor with a few crews from Falmouth | Picture: Chris HattonAction from day one of the Sunbeam Centenary celebrations one of thr 36 Sunbeams at Itchenor with a few crews from Falmouth | Picture: Chris Hatton
Action from day one of the Sunbeam Centenary celebrations one of thr 36 Sunbeams at Itchenor with a few crews from Falmouth | Picture: Chris Hatton