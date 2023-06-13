45 spectacular pictures as Sunbeam fleet celebrate centenary at Itchenor

The Sunbeam was designed by celebrated yacht designer Alfred Westmacott in 1922 and is considered by many to be his best design. At just over 8m long they can easily be sailed by a crew of two and there are a number of husband and wife teams who race up to three times a week during the season from Itchenor SC.
The Solent Sunbeams were joined by six boats from the Falmouth Sunbeam Class which resulted in a fleet of 36 boats – which exceeded the previous record turnout by some margin.
