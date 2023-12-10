46 fantastic pictures from Worthing Raiders’ 51-33 win over Wimbledon

Worthing Raiders got back to form – and winning ways – when they beat Wimbledon 51-33 in front of an appreciative Roundstone Lane crowd.

Itwas a vital win for Raiders and hopefully sees their season back on track. Seven tries scored from all over the pitch, expansive rugby demonstrating speed, skill and fitness – it was the kind of rugby the Roundstone Lane crowd expects to see.

The forwards were outstanding, controlling possession at scrum and lineout. The backs were dynamic and untouchable at times. The only negative was the five-minute blip late in the second half which allowed the visitors to pick up two tries. Fortunately, this wasn’t going to alter the result but a warning about easing off towards the end of a game.

Get the full report from Colin Coulson on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week but for now check out this page and the ones linked for pictures from the win by Stephen Goodger.

