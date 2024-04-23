48 great pictures of Fontwell Park's latest jump racing fixture

The fixture brought wins for All Authorized, Dreaming Blue, Solar System, Hecouldbetheone, Millies Mite and Beth Page – with the fourth and sixth of those earning jockey Tom Bellamy a double.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.

Fontwell celebrates its centenary in May – we’ll have some special features in the run-up to the big day in the Chichester Observer series and on this website and app, so stay tuned!

Spring jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Spring jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Spring jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Spring jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett