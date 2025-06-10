48 photos from a memorable 2025 Eastbourne Triathlon

The headline Eastbourne Triathlon 100k captured the imagination with its challenging course: a 2km sea swim, a demanding 80km cycle over Beachy Head’s scenic roads, and an 18km run along the picturesque promenade. Hamish James delivered a standout performance to claim victory while Thalia Hessey led the women's field.

The Sprint Distance event was won by Oliver Darcy and the Standard Distance event was claimed by Adam Dart.

See pictures by Max Tetlow of My Sport Photos on this page and those linked and we’ll have a full report on the triathlon on this website and in the Eastbourne Herald later in the week.

