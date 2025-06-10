Eastbourne Triathlon 2025Eastbourne Triathlon 2025
Eastbourne Triathlon 2025

48 photos from a memorable 2025 Eastbourne Triathlon

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jun 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 08:34 BST
Eastbourne’s seafront buzzed with excitement as over 1,000 athletes competed in a variety of inspiring events at the town’s annual triathlon.

The headline Eastbourne Triathlon 100k captured the imagination with its challenging course: a 2km sea swim, a demanding 80km cycle over Beachy Head’s scenic roads, and an 18km run along the picturesque promenade. Hamish James delivered a standout performance to claim victory while Thalia Hessey led the women's field.

The Sprint Distance event was won by Oliver Darcy and the Standard Distance event was claimed by Adam Dart.

See pictures by Max Tetlow of My Sport Photos on this page and those linked and we’ll have a full report on the triathlon on this website and in the Eastbourne Herald later in the week.

Eastbourne Kids Scootathlon at Western Lawn, King Edwards parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex, England on June 7 2025 : Eastbourne Triathlon 2025

1. Eastbourne Kids Scootathlon at Western Lawn, King Edwards parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex, England on June 7 2025

Eastbourne Kids Scootathlon at Western Lawn, King Edwards parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex, England on June 7 2025 : Eastbourne Triathlon 2025 Photo: Photo Michael Wincott Photography : Max Tetlow - My Sport Photos

Eastbourne Triathlon 2025

2. My Sport Photos

Eastbourne Triathlon 2025 Photo: My Sport Photos : Max Tetlow - My Sport Photos

Eastbourne Triathlon 2025

3. My Sport Photos

Eastbourne Triathlon 2025 Photo: My Sport Photos : Max Tetlow - My Sport Photos

Eastbourne Triathlon 2025

4. My Sport Photos

Eastbourne Triathlon 2025 Photo: My Sport Photos : Max Tetlow - My Sport Photos

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne Herald
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice