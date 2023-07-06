51 photos from 2022's Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - with this year's big day just a month away

There is just four weeks to go before one of the biggest sporting and social events on the Sussex calendar – Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood.
The 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival runs from Tuesday, August 1, to Saturday 5, and entries for all the big races look strong.
To help whet your appetite for a day for which tickets have been selling very well, on this page and the ones linked youll find pictures from 2022’s Ladies’ Day at Goodwood – all taken by Malcolm Wells. Were you there? Maybe you will see yourself in the gallery – and if you’re going this year, look out for our photograhpers and get yourself in the frame!
And keep checking this website for all the news before, during and after Glorious week.
1. QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
2. QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Fourth Time:3.35pm 1st:Nashwa
Jockey:Hollie Doyle 2nd:Aristia
Jockey:Sean Levey 3rd:Lilac Road
QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Fourth Time:3.35pm 1st:Nashwa
Jockey:Hollie Doyle 2nd:Aristia
Jockey:Sean Levey 3rd:Lilac Road
3. QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Fifth Time:4.10pm 1st:Prairie Falcon
Jockey:Hollie Doyle 2nd:X J Racal
QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Fifth Time:4.10pm 1st:Prairie Falcon
Jockey:Hollie Doyle 2nd:X J Racal
4. QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER
ENGLAND
JULY 28th 2022
