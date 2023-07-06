NationalWorldTV
QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER ENGLAND JULY 28th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Often defined as 'Ladies Day' and this year the sun shone all day to show the fashions to the very best ! Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com:Images from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - in 2022QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER ENGLAND JULY 28th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Often defined as 'Ladies Day' and this year the sun shone all day to show the fashions to the very best ! Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com:Images from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - in 2022
51 photos from 2022's Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - with this year's big day just a month away

There is just four weeks to go before one of the biggest sporting and social events on the Sussex calendar – Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

The 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival runs from Tuesday, August 1, to Saturday 5, and entries for all the big races look strong.

Ladies’ Day is one of the highlights of the week and this time falls on Thursday, August 3, when a huge crowd is expected and the Qatar Nassau Stakes will be the highlight of the afternoon’s racing.

To help whet your appetite for a day for which tickets have been selling very well, on this page and the ones linked youll find pictures from 2022’s Ladies’ Day at Goodwood – all taken by Malcolm Wells. Were you there? Maybe you will see yourself in the gallery – and if you’re going this year, look out for our photograhpers and get yourself in the frame!

And keep checking this website for all the news before, during and after Glorious week.

QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER ENGLAND JULY 28th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Sixth Time:4.45pm 1st:Get Ahead Jockey:Adam Kirby A great result for Jockey Adam Kirby on board 'Get Ahead' trained by Clive Cox Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com:Images from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - in 2022

QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER ENGLAND JULY 28th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Fourth Time:3.35pm 1st:Nashwa Jockey:Hollie Doyle 2nd:Aristia Jockey:Sean Levey 3rd:Lilac Road Jockey:Tom Marquand Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com:Images from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - in 2022

QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER ENGLAND JULY 28th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Race:Fifth Time:4.10pm 1st:Prairie Falcon Jockey:Hollie Doyle 2nd:X J Racal Jockey:William Buick 3rd:Surely Not Jockey:Silvestre De Sousa Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com:Images from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - in 2022

QATAR GOODWOOD THURSDAY GOODWOOD, CHICHESTER ENGLAND JULY 28th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells Meeting: QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL MEETING THIRD DAY Often defined as 'Ladies Day' and this year the sun shone all day to show the fashions to the very best ! Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com:Images from Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - in 2022

