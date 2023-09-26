53 photos from a race day to remember - Run Barns Green 2023

Run Barns Green was a huge success as hundreds of runners and their supporters descended on the village on a fine Sunday morning.

More than 1,650 runners registered to take part in the three Run Barns Green adult races on closed roads. The event featured a new 5K race this year to add to the half marathon and 10k races – and don’t forget the Jennings Junior Jog colour fun run for 4-11 year olds.

Race Director Nigel Currie said: ”What a great day we had. The running conditions were good and race numbers are certainly getting back up to close to pre Covid levels. Our new 5k race was extremely popular and is something we will look to develop and grow as it offers even more people the chance to take part in our event.

"The enthusiasm of the youngsters who took part in the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11 year olds was amazing and the parents seemed to be having as much fun as the kids. I can’t thank all our outstanding volunteers enough. We have so many people who give up their time to help support the event which enables us to be able to make financial donations to the numerous groups, societies and sports clubs that help out on the day and make the event the success that it is.”

See 53 great pictures by Dan Stockwell on this page and the ones linked – and don’t miss our coverage of race day in the West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

1 . Run Barns Green podium pictures by Dan Stockwell (1).jpg Action and other images from Run Barns Green 2023 Photo: Dan Stockwell

2 . Run Barns Green podium pictures by Dan Stockwell (6).jpg Action and other images from Run Barns Green 2023 Photo: Dan Stockwell

3 . Run Barns Green podium pictures by Dan Stockwell (4).jpg Action and other images from Run Barns Green 2023 Photo: Dan Stockwell