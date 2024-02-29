58 great photos from the Chichester Corporate Challenge's opening night

Hundreds of junior and senior runners braved a wet Wednesday evening to bid for glory on the opening night of the Chichester Corporate Challenge, organised by Chichester Runners .

The action started with four primary school races, followed by two for secondary school runners, finishing with the A and B races for the seniors.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff and by David Richardson on this page and the ones linked – you can also see more from Lyn and Trevor on their Flickr page here. And don’t miss a full report on the event on the Observer app and in next week’s Chichester Observer.