59 pictures as Eastbourne's Rothesay Tennis International gets off to a sunny start

The sun shone – of course it did – as international tennis made a glorious return to Devonshire Park for the start of the 2023 Rothesay International.
Stars seen on the first day of qualifying for the main draw included Heather Watson, Ranah Stoiber, Jan Choinski, Jodie Burrage and Arthur Fery.
On this page and the ones linked, see images from a sun-baked first day, taken by Charlie Crowhurst for Getty and the LTA.
1. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in action during her women's singles match against Kamilla Rakhimova during Day One of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)
2. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in action during her women's singles match against Kamilla Rakhimova during Day One of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)
3. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Jan Choinski of Great Britain in action during his mens singles qualifying match against Giles Hussey of Great Britain during Day One of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)
4. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Arthur Fery of Great Britain in action during his men singles qualifying match against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia during Day One of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)
