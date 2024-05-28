90-year-old Harry celebrates at Marine Gardens Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marine Gardens Bowling Club week started off in celebratory mood at the Club Drive when we shared birthday greetings with 90 year old Harry Smith, a stalwart member of our club and well respected by the bowling fraternity both in Worthing and Horsham.

Another member who had something to celebrate was John Nettleingham, being a member of the top rink in each of the 3 matches played.

The 1st was in the Stracey Shield match at Lancing when along with Roger Parrish,Keith White and Bob Cole they registered a 24-18 win. This match was drawn 2 games all but Lancing took the match points 6-4 with a narrow 85-80 margin.

In the friendly match at Goring he joined Brian Saunders, Alan Paterson and Jenny Ashman in being the only winners(18-14) in a match lost by a 3-1 margin(71-52).

Birthday Boy Harry Smith | Submitted by MGBC

John's winning streak continued in the company of Bob Cole, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark in the WSBL match at home against East Preston. Their decisive 36-13 victory was 1 of 3 giving Marine Gardens the maximum 8 points(72-42).

The Ladies, however, lost their opening GSM league match at East Preston 2-0 (32-25).