90-year-old Harry celebrates at Marine Gardens Bowling Club
Another member who had something to celebrate was John Nettleingham, being a member of the top rink in each of the 3 matches played.
The 1st was in the Stracey Shield match at Lancing when along with Roger Parrish,Keith White and Bob Cole they registered a 24-18 win. This match was drawn 2 games all but Lancing took the match points 6-4 with a narrow 85-80 margin.
In the friendly match at Goring he joined Brian Saunders, Alan Paterson and Jenny Ashman in being the only winners(18-14) in a match lost by a 3-1 margin(71-52).
John's winning streak continued in the company of Bob Cole, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark in the WSBL match at home against East Preston. Their decisive 36-13 victory was 1 of 3 giving Marine Gardens the maximum 8 points(72-42).
The Ladies, however, lost their opening GSM league match at East Preston 2-0 (32-25).
The final event of the week saw us welcome a number of potential new members on our Open Day.