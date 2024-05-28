90-year-old Harry celebrates at Marine Gardens Bowling Club

By Alan PatersonContributor
Published 28th May 2024, 07:48 BST
The Marine Gardens Bowling Club week started off in celebratory mood at the Club Drive when we shared birthday greetings with 90 year old Harry Smith, a stalwart member of our club and well respected by the bowling fraternity both in Worthing and Horsham.

Another member who had something to celebrate was John Nettleingham, being a member of the top rink in each of the 3 matches played.

The 1st was in the Stracey Shield match at Lancing when along with Roger Parrish,Keith White and Bob Cole they registered a 24-18 win. This match was drawn 2 games all but Lancing took the match points 6-4 with a narrow 85-80 margin.

In the friendly match at Goring he joined Brian Saunders, Alan Paterson and Jenny Ashman in being the only winners(18-14) in a match lost by a 3-1 margin(71-52).

Birthday Boy Harry Smith | Submitted by MGBCBirthday Boy Harry Smith | Submitted by MGBC
John's winning streak continued in the company of Bob Cole, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark in the WSBL match at home against East Preston. Their decisive 36-13 victory was 1 of 3 giving Marine Gardens the maximum 8 points(72-42).

The Ladies, however, lost their opening GSM league match at East Preston 2-0 (32-25).

The final event of the week saw us welcome a number of potential new members on our Open Day.

