92 photos from Three Friday Nights at Goodwood starring Felix da Housecat

The second of Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights was another success story as a large crowd enjoyed a summer evening’s racing followed by a DJ set from Chicago’s Felix da Housecat.
Following the opening event starring Claptone last week this was another night to savour on the South Downs for fans of racing, house music or both.
See pictures from Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – and more in the slideshow in the video player above.
The Three Friday Nights series ends next week (June 23) with a set from the legendary Roger Sanchez.
Felix Da Housecat DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Felix Da Housecat DJ Set at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Race 6 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Race 6 The William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Race 5 The Michael Leahy Memorial Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Race 5 The Michael Leahy Memorial Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.
Race 2 The William Hill Presents Up Front Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday 16 June 2023.