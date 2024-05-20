A good week for Goring Manor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goring Manor had three good wins in the week.

The first match was a friendly at home to Chichester. Both teams won on two rinks, however a storming win by Linda Turley, John Impett and skip Gordon Walker who chalked up a 28 points to 6 victory ensured a comfortable 69 shots to 49 team win for Goring. Skip Kevin Pearce also won.

Next was a visit to Storrington for a PC Cup match. Again each team won on 2 rinks but this time the big win for Goring was by Chris Allan, Ray Page, Alan Turley and skip Tommy Tsoi who notched up 30 shots to the opponents 11.

Coupled with a good win by Peter Cook, Doug Hunt, Kevin Pearce and skip Graham Nicholson, Goring won by 81 shots to 63.

Derek King about to deliver

The final match of the week was a Brodie Tray match at Maltravers.