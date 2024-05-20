Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In terms of matches this was a quiet week for Marine Gardens bowlers with only two of the three fixtures on the card being played, one having been cancelled due to rain.

The, friendly at home against East Preston was keenly contested with Marine Gardens edging it by three games to two (86-71). There was no more than a five-shot difference in four of the games but top honours in the 5th went to to Roy Mills, Pauline Hughes and skip Jenny Ashman with an impressive 19-7 victory.

The Stracey Shield match at Worthing ended two games all with Worthing claiming the match points with a convincing 112-59 scoreline. Top dogs for Marine Gardens were Brian Saunders, Alan Paterson, Liz Baldwin and skip Mark Harriman who dug in for a 20-16 win.

