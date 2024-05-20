A quiet week for Marine Gardens bowlers
The, friendly at home against East Preston was keenly contested with Marine Gardens edging it by three games to two (86-71). There was no more than a five-shot difference in four of the games but top honours in the 5th went to to Roy Mills, Pauline Hughes and skip Jenny Ashman with an impressive 19-7 victory.
The Stracey Shield match at Worthing ended two games all with Worthing claiming the match points with a convincing 112-59 scoreline. Top dogs for Marine Gardens were Brian Saunders, Alan Paterson, Liz Baldwin and skip Mark Harriman who dug in for a 20-16 win.
Next week looks busier with five matches scheduled for play followed by an Open Day on Sunday 26th when interested parties are warmly invited to 'give it a try' between 11am-3pm.