Run Wednesdays runner Alan Morehen faced a wet and stormy weekend to complete the ultra race known as The Lap.

The Lap circumnavigates England's largest and most iconic lake, Lake Windermere.

The race takes place twice a year, alternating with clockwise or anti-clockwise routes.

The 47-mile route takes in all of the best viewpoints and some of the most runnable trails in The Lake District. Despite the difficult conditions and a fall at the 44km point resulting in a calf injury, Alan conquered the course.

Alan on The Lap course at Lake Windemere

Alan said: "The Lap was the hardest and most amazing thing I've ever done. With 8500ft of elevation, the hills were tough but the views were breath-taking.

"Having my family supporting me at key points around the lake was just as good as the brilliant aid stations, even having a pizza van at the halfway point!

"I had a little tumble coming down Wansfell Pike and strained my calf meaning it took me over 17 hours to complete which was longer than anticipated – but it was still amazing to go over the finish line. The support and messages from all at Run Wednesdays before, during and after definitely helped me to get over that line"

If you would like to run an ultra race, or even tackle the beautiful hills of the South Downs National Park, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for friendly. and supportive training sessions