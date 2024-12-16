Another competitive week and some really good table tennis at Eastbourne

Eastbourne Table Tennis League results.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s championship runners-up and league leaders Ministries A (Norwood 2, Barry 2 and Haselden) won the last two games to force a 5-5 draw against Laughton (Burnham 3, Hazel 1 and Scott). Laughton are seven points behind in second place with a game in hand.

Third placed Eastbourne Borough A (Boreham 3, Gorridge 3 and Hebdige 3) had comfortable 10-0 win at Polegate A (Hickey, Jimoh and Gorokhov).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two man St. Michaels A (C. Lance 2 and Rowell 2) managed to win the doubles to force a 5-5 draw at Bishopstone A (Mayhew 2, Suggate and Anderson). Boro C (Goater 3, Fuller 2 and Hyde 1) had a good 7-3 win over club mates Boro B (Chapman 2, Ellis 1 and King).

Ian Sanders of St Michaels B team

Division 2 leaders Polegate B (J. Wright 3, A. Chumbley 2 and Macreadie 2) had an excellent 8-2 win against second placed Boro D (Busbridge 2, Winter and Bignell).

By winning 8-2 at Boro F (Gregory 1, Targett 1 and Burton) Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Littley 3 and Collis 1) crept into second place at Boro D’s expense.

Polegate C (Bowers 3, Tran 2 and Nater 2) won 7-3 despite a spirited display by club mates Polegate D (Grose 2, Hind and L. Wright). Ministries B (Deprose 3, A. Edwards 3 and Buck) had fine 7-3 win against Boro E (Irvine 1, Marchant 1 and Reddi 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 3 Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, M. Whibley 1 and A. Collin 1) remain top following their 6-4 win over Bishopstone C (Holmes 2, Bailey 2 and Payne).

St. Michaels B (Sanders 3, Oglesby 2 and Lewis 2) closed the gap in second place by winning 8-2 at Ministries C (Bates 2, Daunt and Card). Hailsham A (Shilling 3, Widd 2 and Cowdery) were held to a 5-5 draw by St. Michaels C (M. Lance 2, Boddington1 and Dumbrell 1).