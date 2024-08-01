Archery star Jodie will be a trailblazer at Paris Paralympics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trailblazing expectant mother is among the four athletes selected for the ParalympicsGB archery squad for Paris 2024.

Jodie Grinham, who will be 28 weeks pregnant when competing, will be representing ParalympicsGB for the second time.

She will be alongside Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Phoebe Paterson-Pine, Nathan Macqueen, who will be competing in his third Paralympics, and Victoria Kingstone who will make her Paralympic debut in the French capital.

Grinham, who hails from Haverfordwest in Wales but now lives in Crawley, won silver in the Compound Mixed Team event at Rio 2016. Being 28 weeks pregnant when competing is thought to be a first for any Paralympian competing for Great Britain.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s a very different experience for me this time around.

"You’ve got the athlete in me who’s relieved, excited and extremely prepared and then you’ve also got the mummy in me that’s going to miss home, miss my son and will be 28 weeks pregnant when competing in Paris.

"It’s all about creating a balance – as much as I know I’m going to miss home; I also love what I do so there’s always going to be a compromise.

“I can say I’ve been in the Paralympic family for eight years now and it really is family – we all support each other regardless of what we’ve gone through.

“I would love to bring a medal back like I did in Rio. To get on the podium, not just for myself and the performances I’ve done, but for women to show you can compete while pregnant and do well.”

Also in the foursome is Paterson-Pine, who said: “Just making Tokyo was an absolute dream come true so to be selected for my second Games as well is like one goal after another coming true!

“I’m also grateful the Games are so close to home this time, not only from a travel perspective but also being able to have my family and friends come and watch. Tokyo felt quite isolating at times, so being able to have them all come and support and see them and have a hug if needed is so important.

“I will always be Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion; nobody can take that away from me. Do I want to be Paris 2024 Paralympic champion – of course I do – but I’m not going to put that pressure on myself.”

SARAH’S AN UNSUNG HERO

Archery GB has announced Sarah Leeming as a runner-up in a nationwide competition to celebrate unsung heroes of archery.

Sarah, of Meridien Archery Club, situated between Crawley and East Grinstead, was nominated for stepping up as chair and steering the restoration of her club, allowing people to continue playing and enjoying archery.

The Archery Superhero competition was launched to shine a light on the individuals who contribute so much to the sport.

One of those who nominated Sarah said: “Sarah put herself forward for chair when the old chairman was coming to the end of their tenure. She managed to convince several members to step up for the committee, help refresh the club and bring back a happy and healthy atmosphere in a club that was dangerously close to becoming unbearable.

"She is simply amazing with her love of the sport and willingness to help others and inspire future archers.”

From the dozens of nominations that were submitted, a panel from Archery GB carried out blind shortlisting to select the three finalists.

“Everyone was incredibly overwhelmed and touched by the number of nominations and heart-warming stories that we received,” said Gayle Pink, head of participation at Archery GB.

"Sarah’s dedication to her club is truly admirable and it was clear in the social media voting that the public loved her story.”

She won a £100 prize for her club and will receive a certificate to commemorate her devotion to archery.