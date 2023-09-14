BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Arun pickleballers head to English Open

Nine members of Arun Pickleball Club made the journey to the 2023 Pickleball English Open in Telford.
By Steve Bone
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pickleball is a mixture of tennis, table tennis and badminton, and is said to be the fastest growing sport.

The event attracted over 1,000 players from 34 different countries, including many professionals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The four-day event saw people competing in a wide range of age categories and abilities.

Most Popular
Members of Arun Pickleball Club were among players to taste success at the English Open / Contributed pictureMembers of Arun Pickleball Club were among players to taste success at the English Open / Contributed picture
Members of Arun Pickleball Club were among players to taste success at the English Open / Contributed picture

It also provided an opportunity to have a lot of fun with people from across the globe.

Rachel Baldwin was triumphant in the junior event winning a gold medal, which was no mean feat.

Jim and Clare McKnight battled their way through nine games to become eventual winners of the over-50s mixed doubles category, claiming a well deserved gold medal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vicky Baldwin, Tony Cross, Bob Warburton, Dave Round, Glen McKnight and Graham McKnight all performed well in their various competitions in an inaugural competition for many of them.

Members of Arun Pickleball Club were among players to taste success at the English Open / Contributed pictureMembers of Arun Pickleball Club were among players to taste success at the English Open / Contributed picture
Members of Arun Pickleball Club were among players to taste success at the English Open / Contributed picture

Arun Pickleball Club are reaching their first anniversary and have expanded to three sessions a week.

If you would like to join in with this new sport, whether that be competitively or for a more relaxed game, please do get in touch at [email protected]

The first session is free. You just need to wear some loose clothing and trainers. It can be played from age 13 upwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club play at both Angmering school and the Littlehampton Academy. The club have received some funding from the Littlehampton Town Council and the Lions Club, which has helped to set up a new sports club for people in our community.

Related topics:Littlehampton Town Council