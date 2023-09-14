Arun pickleballers head to English Open
Pickleball is a mixture of tennis, table tennis and badminton, and is said to be the fastest growing sport.
The event attracted over 1,000 players from 34 different countries, including many professionals.
The four-day event saw people competing in a wide range of age categories and abilities.
It also provided an opportunity to have a lot of fun with people from across the globe.
Rachel Baldwin was triumphant in the junior event winning a gold medal, which was no mean feat.
Jim and Clare McKnight battled their way through nine games to become eventual winners of the over-50s mixed doubles category, claiming a well deserved gold medal.
Vicky Baldwin, Tony Cross, Bob Warburton, Dave Round, Glen McKnight and Graham McKnight all performed well in their various competitions in an inaugural competition for many of them.
Arun Pickleball Club are reaching their first anniversary and have expanded to three sessions a week.
If you would like to join in with this new sport, whether that be competitively or for a more relaxed game, please do get in touch at [email protected]
The first session is free. You just need to wear some loose clothing and trainers. It can be played from age 13 upwards.
The club play at both Angmering school and the Littlehampton Academy. The club have received some funding from the Littlehampton Town Council and the Lions Club, which has helped to set up a new sports club for people in our community.