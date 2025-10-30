A dry but chilly evening saw a group of runners members wearing glow bands, neon and other bright colours running along Littlehampton Prom on a 5k route via Rustington.

These were members of Arunners Running Club, based in Littlehampton, with a few family and friends running in support of #LetsLiftTheCurfew.

This is a nationwide campaign started by This Girl Can Run and supported by England Athletics, raising the concerns of women running in the dark during these winter months.

Some 72% of women in the UK change their outdoor activity routines during winter. Not because they want to, but because public spaces aren’t safe enough.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of women avoid certain areas after dark, while one in five glance behind them to ensure they’re not being followed.

These behaviours are a direct response to the barriers women face: harassment, abuse and poorly designed public spaces.

One Arunner female runner was quoted as saying: "At Arunners, we support the Let's Lift the Curfew Campaign and believe running should be for everyone.

"This is a great incentive to support everyone in our running community who has felt unsafe running in the dark.”