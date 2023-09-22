Barns Green will triple in size as big race day returns on Sunday

The small village of Barns Green will triple in size on Sunday as runners come to take part in Run Barns Green.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This will be the 41st year of the event which started in 1982. Back then, there was just a half marathon race but this year the event has expanded to four races. As well as the half marathon, there is a 10k race, the Jennings Junior Jog Coloured Fun Run for 4-11 year olds and for the first time a new 5k race for those runners who don’t want to take on the longer distances.

Each of the adult races take place on closed roads and all the races will have a proper warm up led by Bluecoat Sports Club so that all runners get the chance to warm up their muscles before heading out for the races.

The full event schedule is as follows;

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Runs Barns Green 2022 | Picture via RBG team

9.30am; Road Closures active

9.35am; Race warm up for 5K race

9.50am; Race Start 5K Race

9.55am; Race warm up for Half Marathon race

10.05am; Race Start Half Marathon race

10.10am; Race warm up for 10K race

10.25am; Race Start 10K race

10.30am; Prize Giving 5K

12.00; Prize Giving 10K and Half Marathon

12.15pm; Race warm up for JJJ

12.30pm; Start of JJJ Colour Fun Run for kids

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of the event can be found on the website – runbarnsgreen.org.uk

Chairman of Run Barns Green Nigel Currie commented: “It has been a very tough few years for us. Our 2020 race was cancelled due to Covid and the subsequent races saw running numbers drop but I’m delighted this year it looks like everyone is back training again and we are looking forward to having close to 2000 competitors taking part in our 4 races.”

Online booking for the races close on Friday 22nd but there will be an opportunity to register to run on the day, but you will need to get there early in order to secure a spot in your chosen race. It is going to be very busy in the village on race day and the road closures begin at 9.30am so the organisers are urging everyone to get into the village as early as possible.

It has been a very good few months for Run Barns Green. BARR (British Association of Road Races) announced that Run Barns Green was voted the 8th best organised event in the country in 2022 and was the number one event in the country for races organised by the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows on from two other accolades for the event as BARR also gave Run Barns Green its annual Committee Award in recognition for the organisation, efficiency and coordination of running events.

The three adult races follow routes on closed roads through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green, and through the magnificent grounds of Christ’s Hospital School taking in some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex.

Once again in 2023 the official race charity will be St Catherine’s Hospice who do such wonderful work in the local area and who Run Barns Green are delighted to be able to support.

For all runners taking part there is plenty of free parking and a warm up exercise routine prior to all the races including the Jennings Junior Jog. For the adult races there is chip timing for each runner as well as pacemakers running who will help runners to achieve their target finish time. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are up for grabs in the 3 adult races.