Basketball shock: Worthing Thunder merge with Brighton Bears

Worthing Thunder and the Brighton Bears are merging with the aim of forming a new powerhouse in a groundbreaking move that reshapes the basketball landscape in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two clubs say the move ‘brings together decades of legacy, excellence and fierce rivalry to create a united force dedicated to driving elite basketball development and community impact across the south coast’.

The Brighton Bears are recognised as one of the most storied clubs in British basketball history. The club gained international attention in 2006 by signing NBA Hall of Famer and five-time champion Dennis Rodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2001 to 2006, current Philadelphia 76ers head coach and NBA champion Nick Nurse served as the Bears’ head coach, leaving a lasting mark.

Worthing Thunder in action last season v Derby Trailblazers - picture by Gary Robinson

Worthing Thunder have been a dominant force in Basketball England’s NBL over the past eight seasons, with six final appearances and two championships. The club boast multiple league MVPs and British Player of the Year recipients, establishing a track record of excellence and talent development.

Zaire Taylor, club leader and former professional star, said of the merger: “This just made a lot of sense. The fit is almost as seamless as putting two puzzle pieces together. Everything that one club is missing, the other provides – while also strengthening what we already do well.”

The primary objective of the historic partnership is to create a seamless development pathway from grassroots basketball to professional opportunities. By combining resources, venues, coaching expertise, and infrastructure, the clubs aim to elevate the experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Smith, co-leader of the project, added: “Zaire and I have discussed this several times over the past eight years. Timing is everything, and there’s no better time than now. What excites me most is what this merger means for the youth in our basketball community – we can now serve them in a way we never could before.”

As the clubs embark on this new chapter, the men’s part of the programme will be named Worthing Thunder and the junior side will be Worthing Thunder & Bears.

Both clubs remain committed to preserving their individual legacies while uniting under a shared vision for the future of British basketball.