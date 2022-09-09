At the front of the field was an epic tussle with Will Withecome leading the way until the final kilometre, eventually settling for second place in a superb time of 35:32 behind winner Will Carey.Adam Weller broke into the top 10 with a time of 37:38. Nicola Steed was the first Hastings Runner female to cross the finish line in 45:58.There were age category wins for Kieran Price (MV50), Martin Noakes (MV55), Neil Jeffries (MV60), Bob Dennis (MV75), Jo French (FV55) and Yockie Richardson (FV75). See 40 pictures from the race – taken by Frank Copper – in the slideshow in the video player above In the conclusion of the Rye Summer Series and once again Adam Weller produced a fine display to take third place in 17:38. There were big PBs for Kevin Blowers (19:48) and Jacqueline Scott (27:32) who both knocked over a minute off their previous best 5k times. The club scooped a number of age category awards. Robert Weeks was the first junior across the line in 31:22. Hayley Ranson (FV55), Irene Kitson (FV65), Sarah Marzaioli (FV70), Craig Weeks (MV45), Andy Knight (MV55) and Kevin Blowers (MV60) all made the short journey home with trophies. Sunday was also the Big Half. 13.1 miles around the City of London with Paul Burchett (1:36:50), Nathan Godden (1:43:15), Alison Anderson, (2:15:59) and Shana Burchett (2:32:22) completing the same course as Sir Mo Farah. Hastings Runners are open to new members. See hastingsrunners.co.uk for more.