Battle Indoor Netball League report

There were another 4 fantastic netball matches last night and a nailbiter that went down to the last 30 seconds.

League leaders Easier Said Than Run maintained their unbeaten record with a 43-33 win over the highly competitive Martlets team. Player of the match for ESTR was George, while Izzy T got the nod for Martlets.

The Battlers beat the Goal Diggers 20 - 12 in the second match of the evening. Becca was nominated PoM for Battlers and Lorelei picked up the award for Goal Diggers.

Next up saw two teams in the middle of the table. Y Nots returned to winning ways with a 21-13 victory over Gin Fizz. Kim picked up the PoM for the Fizzers, while Daisy recieved the PoM vote for the second week running.

The last match of the evening pitted 2nd placed Goalden Girls against 3rd placed Battle Axes, and the game did not disappoint those watching as it came down to the last couple of plays before a winner was known. the Goalden Girls coming out on top of a tight match 27 - 25, with Harriet being voted PoM for Goalden Girls, and Ella picking up her fourth PoM vote in their last 5 matches.