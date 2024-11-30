Battle Indoor Stoolball League

Third placed Catsfield took on runaway leaders Sedlescombe in the first match of week 9. Sedlescombe elected to bat first and sent in Mags & Sara to face Catsfield’s opening bowler, Megan.

They made 56, which was nearly matched by Michelle & Julie who put on 46. Sandra & Sharon came to the crease on the back of consecutive centuary partnership but could not make it a hat-trick as they scored a solid 74, before the final pair of Hayleigh & Jo made 69 to elevate the Sedlescombe total to 245.

Most economical bowler for Catsfield was Lucy who took 1 for 18 from 2 overs. Lucy then combined with Amy to open the batting for Catsfield and they made 56. Teresa & Megan put on 36 put on 36 from their 4 overs, before Jess & Libby added 42. Carly & Katy put on 41 despite getting out 5 times, to take the Catsfield score to 175, and leave Sedlescombe’s 100% record intact.

Laughton won the toss and invited Ripe to bat first in the battle of the west, on court one. Strong Laughton bowling restricted the Ripe opening pair of Emma & Margaux to 16, which was followed by an innings high partnership of 49 from Corina & Meg.

Ripe batting against Laughton

Ash & Jo were the third pair but could not really find their stride, before the innings was completed by Suzanne & Nicky with a 34 partnership taking Ripe up to 108. The strongest bowler of the match was Kirsty who took a miserly 1 for 6.

The Laughton chase began with Sam & Gemma who halved the target with a 59 partnership. Mary & Lynda made a solid 67, that was pipped by an innings high by Roz & Marilyn of 68. Holly & Kirsty ensured added 56 runs, which took the Laughton score to 250 and a fifth win of the season.

A close match was anticipated when Brightling played Icklesham as fifth in the league table played sixth. Rachael & Becky opened the innings for Brightling and put on 76 which proved to be the top partnership for the team.

Sandra & Mandy then made 39 runs, which was followed by a 38 run partnership from Lillie & Carolyn. Maximum batting points were secured by Jo & Sarah who put on 54 and in doing so took the score beyond 200 to 207.

The best bowler for Icklesham was Karen who bowled 2 overs for the decent return of 3 wickets for 7 runs. The Icklesham response got underway with Hannah & Jess who put on 35 in the first 4 overs, after which Sam & Kelly moved the scoreboard forward by 46 runs (an innings high). Tracey & Mollie faced some stern Brightling bowling, and Karen & Vicky completed the Icklesham scoring with a partnership of 24 that took the final total to 112.

The best bowlers for Brightling were Sarah, who’s 2 overs saw her take 3 wickets for a net zero runs, while Jo who took 3 wickets for just 2 runs.

The fourth game of the evening pitted Scorpions against Pett. Pett won the toss and elected to bat first so sent in Jane & Tina to open the innings. They put on 68 runs, which was followed up by a 39 run partnership by Ann & Cherry.

Jacky & Jacqui made up the third pair and were out just once while they made 70 runs. Lisa & Nicky went one step further and made 105 without losing a wicket, which took the Pett total to 282. The top bowler for Scorpions was Sair with 2 wickets for 12 runs. Phillipa & Dawn began the Scorpion response with an opening partnership of 23, followed by Bridget & Caz who put on 34.

Sue & Sair took up the task and batted themselves to a score of 33 runs, before Stacey & Sarah put on the highest partnership of the innings with 69, which brought the Scorpions innings up to 159 and 2 batting points. Jacqui had the best figures bowling figures for Pett as she took 2 wickets for just 1 run.

