With more than 3,300 runners expected across the weekend, the Ultra Marathon will see athletes take on a new 52km course, which includes all of the famous Seven Sisters cliffs and two ascents of Beachy Head - the UK’s highest chalk sea cliff.

The Beachy Head Marathon is one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, and the standard 26.2 mile marathon route takes in the picturesque villages of Alfriston, Litlington and Jevington, also passing through the Cuckmere Valley, Seven Sisters, Friston Forest and Beachy Head.

The marathon course includes an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the epic South Downs National Park route.

The Beachy Head Marathon is always a great spectacle

Setting off from Duke’s Drive, the event features a range of abilities from beginners, walkers and joggers to world class runners.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Member for Tourism & Culture, Cllr Margaret Bannister, said: “The Beachy Head Marathon attracts such an impressive field of athletes every year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to this epic course in our new Ultra Marathon year.

“With runners and their families attending from all over the country, this is a super boost to our autumnal tourism economy, with many staying overnight to enjoy an extra break by the sea.

"Please do come along and support these amazing athletes, it really is a great atmosphere.”

Spectators are being encouraged to show their support and cheer on the Beachy Head marathon participants along the route.

There will be a performance from a piper, and live music by the Watson Brothers in the village of Litlington

The Brighton & Hove Buses Coaster route covers many viewing spots and the Seven Sisters Visitor Centre and Beachy Head offer the best viewing spots with car parking, refreshments and toilets.

Road closures will be in operation on Duke’s Drive, Upper Duke’s Drive and in the village of Litlington tomorrow for safety reasons, with access to businesses maintained.

The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by Group 1 Hailsham BMW, Bedes School, Euro Self Drive and Tempo specialist running shop in Eastbourne.

All courses run from the start and finish line on Duke’s Drive, outside Bede’s School, with Marathon and Ultra races beginning 8am tomorrow , with first finishers back around 10.45am. The 10k race also takes place that day starting at 8.20am, which takes in a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

The Half Marathon, in its third year, takes place at 8am on Sunday taking in the picturesque scenery at Butts Brow, Friston, Crowlink, Birling Gap, Belle Tout and Beachy Head. Runners are due back by 12.30pm.