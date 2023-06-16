NationalWorldTV
Belles swap Bosham for Venice

Six women from Bosham Sailing Club joined 7,300 rowers for Venice’s 30-kilometre Vogalonga.
By Sport reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:42 BST

The Bosham Belles, in BSC “Valiant” completed the route, which started and finished at St Mark’s Basin in just under four hours.

“The Volgalonga has been on their rowing bucket list since the six of them did the Great River Race on the Thames in 2019,” said Rebecca Mayhew, one of the Belles.

“To do something so incredible in the most beautiful city in the world is very special.”

The Bosham Belles in VeniceThe Bosham Belles in Venice
“Valiant”, a 21-foot wooden skiff, was the first craft in the sailing club’s rowing and paddlesports fleet, which now includes sliding seat boats, paddleboards and kayaks.

“Venice is amazing even when you are jostling for water with 2,000 other boats, but it’s very hard to beat an early morning row in Chichester Harbour,” said Bosham Belle Rachel Hodgson.

The Vogalonga started 47 years ago as a protest against the wave damage caused to La Serenissima by powerboats.

At this year’s event, environmental protesters dyed the water near the Rialto Bridge fluorescent green to draw attention to climate change.

The Bosham Belles in VeniceThe Bosham Belles in Venice
The Bosham Belles crew comprised Jane MacKenzie, Rachel Hodgson, Rebecca Mayhew, Philippa Gogarty, Claire Aston and Mel Kent.

The Bosham Belles in VeniceThe Bosham Belles in Venice
The Bosham Belles in VeniceThe Bosham Belles in Venice
The Bosham Belles in VeniceThe Bosham Belles in Venice
