Best bar none: Billingshurst star Michael is the country's top bar billiards player

Billingshurst Bar Billiards League once again had a strong representation in a weekend open - sending four members along to the West Sussex Open, played at new venue of Aldingbourne Social Club, Westergate.

Apart from Sussex, other counties represented were Kent, Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Northants.

Recently selected to play for his country, Windmill Gossops Green's Michael Wilson went all the way on this occasion, carrying off his first National Open title.

The youngster - currently National Under-30 champion - was in irrepressible form throughout, registering breaks of 13,000-plus in four of his six matches.

Michael is presented with the trophy by organiser Martin Cole, who he'd beaten in a semi-final thriller

Teammates Clive Thompson and Paul Jobbins were in the plate, each winning two matches after losing to tough first round opposition, while John Slee can feel hard done by in coming up against Michael in round two, having just eliminated strong Buckinghamshire player Alan Donovan who went on to win the Plate.

Back to Michael, and having knocked out Nigel Senior and Joe Oakley - both past winners of Opens - there was high drama too in the Semi-Final, where Martin Cole set about overhauling Michael's 17,220 but needed 420 after the bar had gone and with the red trapped. Two separate tally-ups were required of the scorers, and it got down to Martin needing a last-ball 200 to win. This stopped agonisingly on the lip and Michael potted the pressure ball 100 for his place in the Final.

Drama also in the Final where Michael opened with 16,000 leaving 2 minutes’ table time which Matt Jones (the 2023 World Champion) was unable to consolidate on, as the balls had been left awkward. Matt then in his break game set about the chase but a couple of excursions down the table meant he was likely to finish a thousand short. He visibly speeded up but clipped a white peg with the winning post nearing in sight.

Clive Thompson: 1st Rd lost to David Jones (Surrey) 5650-20600; PLATE 1st Rd bt James Whittle (Wor) 9110-4750; PLATE 2nd Rd bt Martin Kemsley (Kent) 9280-3310; PLATE Qr Final lost to Cliff Slade (Bucks) 5280-6630.

Paul Jobbins: 1st Rd - Bye; 2nd Rd lost to Matt Jones (Bucks) 4880-18660; PLATE 1st Rd - Bye; PLATE 2nd Rd bt Melissa Beach (W-Sus) 4710-2760; PLATE Qr Final bt Caroline Jones (Sur) 10190-3490; PLATE Semi-Final lost to Gerry Fitzjohn (Kent) 8380-13870.

John Slee: 1st Rd bt Alan Donovan (Bucks) 14800-8800; 2nd Rd lost to Michael Wilson 2210-8080.

Michael Wilson: 1st Rd bt Phil McFarland (Berks) 21800-3650; 2nd Rd bt John Slee 8080-2210; 3rd Rd bt Nigel Senior (Bri) 16190-12350; Qr Final bt Joe Oakley (Wor) 12260-7410; Semi-Final bt Martin Cole (W-Sus) 17320-17100; FINAL bt Matt Jones (Bucks) 17650-770

Riding as it does on the back of his place in the World Championship final in Jersey last November, this winning of the first open of 2025 suggests that Michael is, on present form, currently the best bar billiards player in England.