Bexhill series ends in team and individual honours
The fastest four among them were MV35 Steven Hoath – who completed the course in 18 minutes exactly, Dave Turner (MV50 age category winner in 18:42), Andy Knight 21'04" (MV60 winner, 21:04) and Nicki Steed (Senior Woman, 22:18).
There were also good showings by MV60 Andy Alabaster (23:26), MV40 Nick Attwood (25:50) and FV40 Kelly DeRosa (25:52) – once again showing the strength of running across multiple age groups.
Sadly, the usually rapid MV60 Kevin Blowers (far right in picture) strained a hamstring midway and was forced to limp to the finish – scuppering a number of trophy bids and a likely third place series finish.
On a happier note, the combination of Hoath, Turner and Knight made HR the winning male team on the night. And overall, across the three races, Hoath was ranked second male, with Steed the third female.
Meanwhile, the club’s marshalling chief Alan Croucher was the sole man in the club’s green-and-black colours in South East London’s East Peckham 10k, a route he completed in one hour 14 minutes and 15 seconds.
