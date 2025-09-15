The 2025/26 season will be the Billingshurst Bar Billiards League Diamond Jubilee year, and will be marked by the return of the Jubilee Team Knockout competition, last played in 2015.

At the recent well-attended league AGM,Chairman Dave Simmons mentioned successes of players at a national level, at the same time paying tribute to three players we have sadly lost in this calendar year.

The first round of the Jubilee Team Knockoutwill take place on Wednesday, October 1, with the league season starting a week later on Wednesday 8.

The four winning Jubilee Cup teams will then take part in an all-day competition at the Inn on the Green Ockley, on Saturday, November 29.

Ricky Dewdney and Michael Wilson flank the rest of the triumphant Surrey A team of Dave Constable, Gary Powell, Geoff Jukes, Colin Robbins and David Jones

Jubille Cup 1st round: ROFFEY SSC A vy ROFFEY SSC B at RoffeySSC; THE PLOUGH v ALFOLD SC at the Cricketers; THE RAILWAY v THE WINDMILL at the Plough; THE CRICKETERS v SPRINGBOK CLUB at the Railway.

As a curtain-raiser to the new season, the 3rd Billingshurst Masters, originally sponsored by the West Sussex County Times, will take place this Sunday (21st) r at The Inn On The Green, Ockley:

Draw: Group A - Ricky Dewdney (1st seed); Dick Dewdney (7); Mick Holmwood (11); Group B - Trevor Wheeler (2); Keith Newman (8); Scott Hope (9); Group C - John Slee (3); Iain Tarrant (5); Steve Merriott (12); Group D - Dave Howlett (4); Michael Wilson (6); Dave Sands (10).

The four group winners will proceed to the semi-finals.

Last Sunday the 53rd County Championships (Division One) were staged at the Totteridge Club in High Wycombe and Ricky Dewdney and Michael Wilson were members of the Surrey A team who lifted the title for their first time ever (pictured).

Finally, this coming weekend sees the County Championship for the 4-Pin version of the game, to be played at the Inn On The Green, Ockley on Saturday.

This year’s entry comprises Surrey, Sussex A and B, and Norfolk A and B will be entering for the first time.

Surrey, now champions at both versions, will be seeking to defend the title with a team of John Slee, Clive Thompson, David Jones and Paul Jobbins.