Billingshurst Bowling Club deserves an honourable mention

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With three Honourable members with more than 120 years connections with the club, Bill Monckton, Beryl Barraclough and Alan Readshaw bowled the first woods of the year. Watching in the crowd was The Rt Hon Sir Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham and his wife, on their very first visit to the green.

It was just a brilliant day for the opening of the new season with 18 people all new to the game of lawn bowls coming along to try the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the introductions and opening ceremony, they quickly picked up the idea and soon all the woods were getting very close to the jack. Even our local MP Jeremy Quin joined in the action.

Opening day at Billingshurst Bowling Club 2024.

With all six rinks in use, the sounds of joy, surprise and the excitement of how quickly they picked up the basic techniques through the tuition and encouragement of Club members, was heard across the green, everyone thoroughly enjoying the occasion.

Then after a short break for tea and cake, proceedings began again, as the afternoon came to an end, with new friendship established, a new hobby found, arrangements for the next session were arranged.

If you would like to try the game of lawn bowls or would like further information about the club, please go to our website at www.billingshurstbowlingclub.co.uk or come along to the green for our Friday Club night from 6pm.