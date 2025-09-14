The veterans were welcomed by John Hollington, president of Worthing Lions, his wife, Sheila, Esme Clough, president of Worthing Pavilion, and Peter Woods, secretary of the bowling club.

Volunteers from Pavilion, from Sight Support Worthing and from Blind Veterans UK were on hand to help run the tournament from September 9-12.

Les Fryer, who has been bowling at Pavilion for more than two decades despite losing his sight in recent years, approached the Lions because they have a long history of helping blind and visually impaired people in the community.

When he formed the blind bowlers group in 2022, Worthing Lions provided the sets of walkie-talkies that are an essential aid during matches and roll-ups.

A string runs down the length of each rink to help the bowlers find their line. They are also guided by volunteer markers who tell them where on an imaginary clockface the woods have stopped rolling.

The first tournament, staged last year, was won by Pete Bradshaw, who successfully defended his title and again proved sight loss is no barrier to bowling.

Some of the competitors stayed at the Blind Veterans centre in Rustington, where they attended a celebration dinner on Saturday at which Mr Hollington presented the prizes.

1 . Contributed Volunteers and the blind veterans on the indoor rink with Esme Clough, president of Worthing Pavilion, centre-left, and John Hollington, president of Worthing Lions International, wearing his chain of office Photo: Submitted

2 . Pete Bradshaw with John Hollington, president of Worthing Lions International pic by Ben Gillam.jpg Pete Bradshaw with John Hollington, president of Worthing Lions International Photo: Ben Gillam

3 . Contributed Bob Potts, a veteran from Ashington, Northumberland, delivers his wood Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Pete Bradshaw, who retained his title in impressive style Photo: Submitted