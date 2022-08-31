BMX star sisters from Crawley Down crowned British champions

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy and Holly Bishop, aged eight and seven respectively, have dominated the BMX scene in their age groups this year and has resulted in a lot of success for the pair.

Poppy races in Girls 9 and was selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships in Belgium, where she came fourth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in the World Championships in Nantes, France, Poppy came third out of 67 competitors from across the world.

Poppy and Holly Bishop with their bikes and trophies

She had three motos (heats) and then eighths, quarters and semi where in each round top four go through to the next round.

The top eight competed in the final.

In ten National races across the country, with the top six rounds to count, Poppy won the first six rounds and was crowned National Champion very early on, and then she went on to win the next three.

And in the British Championships in Bournemouth last weekend there 30 competitors and Poppy dominated throughout winning all five races and to be crowned British champion.

Holly Bishop in BMX action

Poppy started racing when she was four-years-old.

She trains twice a week and her coaches are Julian Allen, XLR8 bike school, and Mark Seaman, MSC Coaching.

Mum Kate said: “Both coaches are amazing and really supportive.”

Holly’s seventh birthday was on the day of the British Championships where she also dominated and won all four races and was crowned British Champion. She was also British Champion last year.

Poppy Bishop in action

Holly is too young to Nationally rank but she competed in all the National Rounds and won all ten and she won a 39 out of 40 races with one unfortunate crash stopped her winning all of them.

Holly also trains twice a week with the same coaches. She started when she was three-years-old.

Mum Kate said: “Super proud of both girls, they have worked hard and achieved so much this year.

"The girls go to Crawley Down School, who are very supporti ve.”

Do you have a sports story to tell? Let us know by emailing [email protected]