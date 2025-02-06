Bognor boost survival bid with excellent win at Eastleigh

Bognor RFC won 10-3 at Eastleigh in Hampshire Counties 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, bearing in mind that Bognor had conceded fifty points at home to the same opponents back in October, not to mention the fact that they had never previously won at this ground, it ranks as the best result of the season to date.

The result means that Bognor have increased the gap between themselves and Trojans, who lost at home to Sandown & Shanklin, to eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor remain fourth from the bottom and still have five tough games to come, but this young side will take great heart from the fact that they have lost just once in the last six matches.

Bognor RFC Man-of-the Match, Connor Herrington

Somewhat surprisingly, Bognor started sluggishly, falling off tackles and conceding territory to their confident opponents. Possibly they were over-confident because, after just two minutes, the home team made a handling error deep inside Bognor’s 22.

Quick as a flash the ball was spun wide to Josh Turner and the chunky winger made good ground before delivering a perfect pass to Connor Herrington. The centre, now fully recovered from a serious hamstring injury, needed no second invitation to turn on the burners and sprint seventy metres for a wonderful counter-attacking try. Kurtus Dent made no mistake with the conversion and the visitors found themselves with an early seven-point lead.

Bognor visibly grew in confidence and their forwards ran hard at their much bigger opposite numbers who were visibly shaken and hanging on desperately to prevent a second early score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the inexperience of the visitors’ pack was highlighted in some very promising situations, ball-carriers becoming isolated and good opportunities going begging. Russ Watmore and Charlie Jays carried strongly but both players lost control of the ball in contact close to the try-line and Eastleigh were able to survive.

By the end of the first half the visitors, having missed several opportunities to extend their lead, began to lose their way and opted to engage in an arm-wrestle, a tactic which suited Eastleigh far more than themselves.

For the first time Eastleigh began to show real dominance and some strong running saw them advance deep into Bognor’s half. The half-time whistle came not a moment too soon for Bognor but the change in momentum was clear for everyone to see.

Sure enough the home side, having clearly underestimated Bognor at the start of the match, came out all guns blazing in the second half and began to dominate possession and territory. Bognor’s defence, though, was magnificent and every player from 1 to 15 put his body on the line to prevent what seemed to be certain tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man-of-the-match Herrington, having given a first-half display of sheer pace combined with top-level skill, now showed that he is more than capable of leading by example in the less-glamorous arts. Time after time he got to his feet to knock back much bigger opponents, and his younger teammates, including second rows James Rimmer and Noah Flinn, never took a step backwards.

Having been frustrated thus far, Eastleigh chose to kick a simple penalty in the assumption that there was still sufficient time for them to score a winning try. Bognor’s response was to battle their way up to the other end of the pitch and, after narrowly failing to score their second try, they accepted a simple three points, courtesy of Dent, to restore their seven-point lead.

In the dying minutes Bognor were forced to defend three driving lineouts and a scrum, all within ten metres of their line, which they did with real grit and determination. The final whistle signalled wild celebrations from the visiting players and supporters alike, whilst from Eastleigh there was genuine acknowledgement that they had not anticipated what they had just witnessed.

Bognor now have another Six Nations week off before heading to the Isle of Wight on 15th February to play old rivals Sandown & Shanklin where they are sure to receive a warm welcome in the bar, and an even warmer one on the pitch.