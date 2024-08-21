Bognor Regis Sailing Club celebrates 75 years of seafaring success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This bank holiday weekend, Bognor Regis Sailing Club (BRSC) will proudly celebrate its 75th birthday, marking a momentous milestone in the club’s rich history.

Since its establishment in 1949, the club which is in the beautiful position of overlooking the sea, has weathered the winds of change, adapting and evolving while remaining a cherished cornerstone of the local community.

We are incredibly proud to have reached this momentous milestone. Throughout the decades, BRSC has celebrated many successes, including winning Spirit FM’s Battle of the Boozers in 2018, but has also faced its share of challenges, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic, yet our members have always shown resilience and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be part of such a wonderful club that has truly stood the test of time is something that myself, and all of our members hold dear.

In the beginning.

Over the years, BRSC has seen significant transformations, both on and off the water. From its early days of sailing Merlin Rockets, the club now embraces a variety of modern water sports.

Today, members can be seen expertly navigating the waves on catamarans and dinghies, while others enjoy the thrill of windsurfing, wing foiling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The club’s commitment to embracing these changes ensures that it remains relevant and exciting for sailors and water users of all ages and abilities.

The club's physical space has also grown and improved to meet the needs of its expanding membership. Most recently, BRSC completed a significant upgrade to its changing rooms and toilets. This renovation included the addition of a disabled and family-friendly toilet/changing room, reinforcing the club’s commitment to inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was made possible by our own fundraising efforts, the generosity of our members, and a generous £15,000 grant from Sport England.

A beautiful sail in the sunshine.

While many aspects of the club have evolved, one thing remains unchanged—the incredible sense of community that defines BRSC.

For over 30 years, I have been proud to call this club my home, and for the past eight years, I’ve had the honour of serving as Commodore. The camaraderie and spirit of our members, coupled with the club’s continuous drive to innovate, are what make BRSC truly special.

The club's 75th birthday celebration will be a vibrant affair, filled with a variety of water activities, coaching sessions, and games designed for members and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festivities will also feature a celebratory buffet and live music, creating a perfect atmosphere for reminiscing and making new memories. As a highlight, the Sussex Underwater Team, with whom the club has a close working relationship, will deliver an inspiring talk, adding depth to the celebrations.

As Bognor Regis Sailing Club looks forward to its next chapter, it does so with a proud nod to its past and an optimistic eye on the future. Here’s to 75 years of sailing and water activity success—and to many more to come!

Rachael Atfield, BRSC Commodore