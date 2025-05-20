Bognor Regis Sailing Club want people to dip their toe in the water

A wide variety of sailing opportunities are offered at Bognor Regis Sailing Club

Bognor Regis Sailing Club officials are inviting people to try sailing, windsurfing, wing foiling, kayaking or paddle boarding for free at the end of May.

Their open Discover Sailing event on Saturday, May 31, is aimed at those looking for a new way to get outdoors and get active, trying to find something they can enjoy together as a family or just wanting some fun and adventure.

Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water, they say this is the perfect opportunity to give it a go. There is lots of fun to be had out on the water this summer and the Discover Sailing event is a great way for people to come along and literally dip their toes in the water.

Running from midday yo 4pm, there will be a whole host of activities taking place; sailing, windsurfing, wing foiling, kayaking and paddle boarding. Please register

your interest in coming along – or just find out more – at https://brsailingclub.co.uk/discover-sailing-2025

RYA Discover Sailing is a nationwide event taking place throughout May. Thousands of people will be taking part in the sailing or windsurfing activities at open days and taster sessions taking place at sailing clubs and centres across the country.

Sailing can be as physical or relaxing as you want to make it – you can sail with others or on your own, do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle escape of being outside in the elements.