Bognor’s Pink Flamingos celebrate rugby season to savour

Bognor Rugby Club Under-16 girls held their end of season awards night to celebrate a defining and history making time for the club.
By Rugby reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Flamingos Coach Al Nicolson said: “We hold the awards every year and the idea is to make the players feel special and acknowledge their achievements as a team and individually.

"This season was remarkable in terms of unsurpassed success. At the beginning of last year we had just nine confirmed players so it looked doubtful we could compete in friendlies, let alone a league.

"But we went from nine to 19, oo training began and we entered the Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire RFU League and the girls were phenomenal throughout.

The Pink Flamingos at their awards nightThe Pink Flamingos at their awards night
The Pink Flamingos at their awards night

"We had some tough games bu won them, finishing the season with a grand slam and took the cup home to Bognor too.

"We made our awards night one to remember. A few weeks earlier the girls received a standing ovation when they attended the seniors’ awards night to receive recognition from president Leighton Thomas.

"They are the first girls’ team to win a league, and the first team at Bognor RFC to win their league with a grand slam.

"The club is spending £150k and modernising to enable safeguarding and multiple teams with appropriate facilities, and the girls’ success more than justifies this.

“We'll do light training on Wednesdays through summer... anyone can come and give rugby a go. We’d welcome girls in years 10, 11 and 12 to turn up at Hampshire Avenue at 7pm.”

