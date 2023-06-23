Bognor Rugby Club Under-16 girls held their end of season awards night to celebrate a defining and history making time for the club.

Flamingos Coach Al Nicolson said: “We hold the awards every year and the idea is to make the players feel special and acknowledge their achievements as a team and individually.

"This season was remarkable in terms of unsurpassed success. At the beginning of last year we had just nine confirmed players so it looked doubtful we could compete in friendlies, let alone a league.

"But we went from nine to 19, oo training began and we entered the Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire RFU League and the girls were phenomenal throughout.

The Pink Flamingos at their awards night

"We had some tough games bu won them, finishing the season with a grand slam and took the cup home to Bognor too.

"We made our awards night one to remember. A few weeks earlier the girls received a standing ovation when they attended the seniors’ awards night to receive recognition from president Leighton Thomas.

"They are the first girls’ team to win a league, and the first team at Bognor RFC to win their league with a grand slam.

"The club is spending £150k and modernising to enable safeguarding and multiple teams with appropriate facilities, and the girls’ success more than justifies this.