Bognor's Tone Zone runners out in force for some fine finishes

On the Saturday the Kingley Vale 10k and Half Marathon was on a challenging course with hills and mud, with the added challenge of it being pretty windy.

In the 10k Nathalie Reynolds finished in 1hr 5mins, just ahead of Debbie Patching and Sarah Curl, both in 1:12 and Nik Crisp just a touch behind in 1:15.

In the half marathon Nathan Bilham was first to cross the line for the club in 2:42, followed by a flurry of blue and orange – Tony Holcombe, Gary Smith and Bushka Skladanek in 2:43, 2:44 and 2:46 respectively. Susan Brigstock-Parker, Emma Tidmarsh, Nicky King and Leigh Paige completed the challenging course in 3:02, 3:03, 3:15 and 3:21.

Tone Zone athletes at the Chichester 10k / Picture: Lyn Phillips

The following day was the Chichester 10k, a very popular race for the Bognor club. This was our picture special from the 10k, held at Goodwood.

Christo Oosthuizen snuck just under the 37 minute barrier in 36:29 to finish second in his age category on a very windy day around the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Max Page, who started with Byron Kearns before breaking away from him early on, finished in 37:19, 50 seconds ahead of Kearns.

Gary Macey, Jess Thomson, Michael Daughtrey and Chris Norman all finished under 50 minutes with Jon Cummins just missing out in 50:17.

Stuart Thomson ran a well-paced raced to finish in 51:15 followed by Grahame Hurren and Peter Ramsdale in 52:20 and 52:29.

James Savage snuck under the hour mark in 58:21 with Matthew Macey and Beth Suter just behind in 1:05 and 1:06.

Jayne Marshall and Allan Brown brought home a solid day for the club in 1:19 and 1:23. In the 5k Tony Hancock finished in 23:32 after a trip over from Jersey.

In Arundel was the Outrun Cancer event, a four-mile race up the big Arundel Hill called Death Valley.