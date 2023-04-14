Bonneville, Dench, Spielberg, Vorderman: As the Grand National looms, did you know these famous people have owned racehorses?

3 . Michael Owen

Another famous footballing figure who has enjoyed a lot of success in horse racing is Michael Owen. Not only does the former Liverpool and England striker own several racehorses, he is also experienced in training horses at his very own stables (Manor House Stables). What’s more, Owen has experience sitting in the saddle himself. He made his racing debut in November 2017, earning a second-place finish at Ascot. Arguably the most successful horse owned by Michael Owen is Brown Panther, which won the 2011 King George V Stakes race at Ascot with ease. Photo: Stu Forster