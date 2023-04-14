Bonneville, Dench, Spielberg, Vorderman: As the Grand National looms, did you know these famous people have owned racehorses?

The Grand National is upon us once again, with over 70,000 people attending Aintree races across three days – which culminate in Saturday’s Grand National, the No1 horse race in the world.
Among the avid punters, it can be quite common to see a few famous faces also enjoying one of the biggest weekends in horse racing history, whether that be in the stands or inside the paddock, cheering on a horse of their own.
Betting.com has revealed ten of the biggest faces who have owned their own racehorses, from footballers to actors and TV presenters, but how many of these 10 – including West Sussex’s Hugh Bonneville – did you know had such involvement in the sport? And are there any notable names you can add to the list?
1. Sir Alex Ferguson
Those familiar with horse racing will know that Sir Alex Ferguson is a big name on the scene. The former Manchester United owns several racehorses and even entered 3 horses at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year. Some of Sir Alex’s most significant horses include serial winner Rock of Gibraltar, which won £1.16 million in 12 races and the recently retired Clan Des Obeaux. Photo: Alan Crowhurst
2. Harry Redknapp
Sir Alex Ferguson is not the only football manager to get involved with horse racing, in fact, former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is an avid racing enthusiast, owning as many as 18 horses. Four of those horses were entered into last month’s Cheltenham Festival, including Gerri Colombe, Back on the Lash and Shakem Up’Arry. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Michael Owen
Another famous footballing figure who has enjoyed a lot of success in horse racing is Michael Owen. Not only does the former Liverpool and England striker own several racehorses, he is also experienced in training horses at his very own stables (Manor House Stables). What’s more, Owen has experience sitting in the saddle himself. He made his racing debut in November 2017, earning a second-place finish at Ascot. Arguably the most successful horse owned by Michael Owen is Brown Panther, which won the 2011 King George V Stakes race at Ascot with ease. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Wayne Rooney
It seems footballers just love to get involved with horse racing. However, one football star who did not have success on the courses is Wayne Rooney. The former Manchester United and England striker purchased two racehorses - Pippy and Switcharooney - for a combined fee of approximately £126,000. However, these horses won just one low-level race between them, leading Rooney to give up on horse racing in 2013. Photo: Cameron Smith