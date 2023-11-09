Sussex trainer Gary Moore is keen for a crack at the Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle with Botox Has after his winning return at Wetherby.

The game seven-year-old had been off the track since finishing fourth in Cheltenham’s Cleeve Hurdle in January and pulled out arguably a career-best performance to deny Red Risk by a length in the West Yorkshire Hurdle.

That was the second time he has struck at Grade Two level and his handler was thrilled to see him return from 280 days off in such brilliant form.

“It was good to see him back on form, he’s a big-hearted horse who tries really hard,” Moore told Racing TV.

Joshua Moore riding Botox Has (white) clear the last to win The JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2019 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“It worried me when he made a mistake two out, but he stuck to his guns and won quite well in the end.”

Botox Has holds an entry for the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock later this month – a race he won 12 months ago.

However, Moore is keen to stick to the graded route in a division without a standout performer and is eyeing up a first run in Grade One company at Ascot on December 23.

“I hope to train him for the Long Walk Hurdle now, that’s what I hope the plan will be,” he added.

“Whether he won the other day because he was fitter than the rest of them and because he had been trained for that race, I don’t know? He always does run well fresh, but I hope he can improve on that.